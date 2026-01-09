All-new KTM RC 160 in wishlist? Here’s complete monthly EMI explainer for buyers

KTM has launched the KTM RC 160 in India, at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), as the brand's faired offering in the 150 cc-160 cc segment. With the new KTM RC 160, the Austrian motorcycle brand is aiming to strengthen its presence in the entry-level super-sport bike segment of Indian motorcycle market. The OEM has earned pretty good respect with its range of locally produced motorcycles, thanks to the blend of affordable pricing and high-performance. The KTM RC 160 is also expected to follow that route.

If you are planning to buy the all-new KTM RC 160, and wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount, here is your buyer guide explaining how much EMI you may have to pay per month.

KTM RC 160: How much monthly EMI to pay? We have calculated the possible per month EMI amount after taking the factors like rate of interest, loan amount and repayment tenure into consideration. The amount has been calculated with 100% financing on the ex-showroom price of the bike, while the rate of interest is 9%. The loan repayment tenures are 12 months and 24 months.

KTM RC 160: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan amount Interest rate Loan repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 1.85 lakh ₹ 1.85 lakh 9% 12 months ₹ 16,179 ₹ 9,142 24 months ₹ 8,452 ₹ 17,840

If you are planning buy the bike with a loan repayment tenure of 12 months, the monthly EMI would be around ₹16,179, while the total interest payable would be ₹9,142. In case of 24 months of loan repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be around ₹8,452, while the total interest payable will be around ₹17,840.