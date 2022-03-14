OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / All-new Renault Kwid launched; check price, features, specifications
French carmaker Renault today launched a new version of its entry-level model Kwid, starting at 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kwid is available in both 0.8-litre and 1-litre petrol powertrains, with manual and automatic transmission options. In terms of mileage, the Kwid 0.8-litre offers 22.25 km per litre as per the ARAI Testing Certification, the company said.

New Renault Kwid interior 
New Renault Kwid interior 

The Kwid facelift has a new interior and exterior colour harmony, with white accents in the Climber range. The KWID MY22 Climber range comes in many colour options, along with new dual-tone flex wheels.

The model also comes in a new RXL(O) variant, with both 0.8-litre and 1-litre manual transmission powertrains, Renault said in a statement.

New Renault Kwid features 
New Renault Kwid features 

The all-new Kwid possesses all the current safety requirements and even goes beyond to protect both passengers and pedestrians, the company said.

The Kwid also has many active and passive safety features including-dual front airbags, ABS (anti-braking system) and EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and seat belt reminder.

With PTI inputs

 

