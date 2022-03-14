Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / All-new Renault Kwid launched; check price, features, specifications

All-new Renault Kwid launched; check price, features, specifications

The Renault Kwid facelift has a new interior and exterior colour harmony, with white accents in the Climber range.
1 min read . 03:01 PM IST Livemint

In terms of mileage, new Renault Kwid 0.8-litre offers 22.25 km per litre as per the ARAI Testing Certification, the company said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

French carmaker Renault today launched a new version of its entry-level model Kwid, starting at 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kwid is available in both 0.8-litre and 1-litre petrol powertrains, with manual and automatic transmission options. In terms of mileage, the Kwid 0.8-litre offers 22.25 km per litre as per the ARAI Testing Certification, the company said.

French carmaker Renault today launched a new version of its entry-level model Kwid, starting at 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kwid is available in both 0.8-litre and 1-litre petrol powertrains, with manual and automatic transmission options. In terms of mileage, the Kwid 0.8-litre offers 22.25 km per litre as per the ARAI Testing Certification, the company said.

View Full Image
New Renault Kwid interior 
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
New Renault Kwid interior 
Click on the image to enlarge
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Kwid facelift has a new interior and exterior colour harmony, with white accents in the Climber range. The KWID MY22 Climber range comes in many colour options, along with new dual-tone flex wheels.

The model also comes in a new RXL(O) variant, with both 0.8-litre and 1-litre manual transmission powertrains, Renault said in a statement.

View Full Image
New Renault Kwid features 
Click on the image to enlarge

The all-new Kwid possesses all the current safety requirements and even goes beyond to protect both passengers and pedestrians, the company said.

The Kwid also has many active and passive safety features including-dual front airbags, ABS (anti-braking system) and EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and seat belt reminder.

With PTI inputs

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!