OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >All-new Tata Safari bookings open today; price to be announced soon
Tata Motors recently unveiled its upcoming SUV Tata Safari.
Tata Motors recently unveiled its upcoming SUV Tata Safari.

All-new Tata Safari bookings open today; price to be announced soon

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 12:22 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The new premium SUV can be booked at a refundable amount of 30,000
  • All-new Tata Safari can either be booked online or the nearest Tata Motors' authorized dealership

Mumbai: 2021 Tata Safari is now available for pre-orders in India. You can now book the new premium SUV for a token amount of 30,000. "Starting today, Safari is available for display, test drive and bookings across our network. We are confident that the Safari will instil a feeling of power, prestige and excitement to our customers," PTI quotes Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Here is all you need to know about the all-new Tata Safari:

  • The new premium SUV can be booked at a refundable amount of 30,000 either online or the nearest Tata Motors' authorized dealership.
  • The price announcement and deliveries of the vehicle will begin on February 22.
  • The new Safari comes packed with features across trim levels. The base XE variant offers dual airbags, all-disc brakes, electronic stability program along with hill hold control and rollover mitigation, making it a well-rounded package for all.
  • The sought after Multi Drive Modes and touchscreen music system starts from XM variant onwards.
  • The XT variant offers features such as iRA connectivity, fully automatic climate control and the widest panoramic sunroof in the segment.
  • The top of the line XZ variant offers xenon HID projector headlamps, terrain response modes, six airbags, electronic parking brakes with auto hold, 8.8" touchscreen infotainment with 9 JBL speakers and a subwoofer, powered driver seat and diamond cut 18" alloy wheels along with the panoramic sunroof.

-With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout