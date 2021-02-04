All-new Tata Safari bookings open today; price to be announced soon

Mumbai: 2021 Tata Safari is now available for pre-orders in India. You can now book the new premium SUV for a token amount of ₹30,000. "Starting today, Safari is available for display, test drive and bookings across our network. We are confident that the Safari will instil a feeling of power, prestige and excitement to our customers," PTI quotes Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.