All-new Tata Safari bookings open today; price to be announced soon

Mumbai: 2021 Tata Safari is now available for pre-orders in India. You can now book the new premium SUV for a token amount of ₹30,000. "Starting today, Safari is available for display, test drive and bookings across our network. We are confident that the Safari will instil a feeling of power, prestige and excitement to our customers," PTI quotes Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.
Here is all you need to know about the all-new Tata Safari:
- The new premium SUV can be booked at a refundable amount of ₹30,000 either online or the nearest Tata Motors' authorized dealership.
- The price announcement and deliveries of the vehicle will begin on February 22.
- The new Safari comes packed with features across trim levels. The base XE variant offers dual airbags, all-disc brakes, electronic stability program along with hill hold control and rollover mitigation, making it a well-rounded package for all.
- The sought after Multi Drive Modes and touchscreen music system starts from XM variant onwards.
- The XT variant offers features such as iRA connectivity, fully automatic climate control and the widest panoramic sunroof in the segment.
- The top of the line XZ variant offers xenon HID projector headlamps, terrain response modes, six airbags, electronic parking brakes with auto hold, 8.8" touchscreen infotainment with 9 JBL speakers and a subwoofer, powered driver seat and diamond cut 18" alloy wheels along with the panoramic sunroof.
-With agency inputs