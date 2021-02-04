All-new Tata Safari bookings open today; price to be announced soon

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: 2021 Tata Safari is now available for pre-orders in India. You can now book the new premium SUV for a token amount of ₹30,000. "Starting today, Safari is available for display, test drive and bookings across our network. We are confident that the Safari will instil a feeling of power, prestige and excitement to our customers," PTI quotes Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Here is all you need to know about the all-new Tata Safari:

The new premium SUV can be booked at a refundable amount of ₹ 30,000 either online or the nearest Tata Motors' authorized dealership.

30,000 either online or the nearest Tata Motors' authorized dealership. The price announcement and deliveries of the vehicle will begin on February 22.

The new Safari comes packed with features across trim levels. The base XE variant offers dual airbags, all-disc brakes, electronic stability program along with hill hold control and rollover mitigation, making it a well-rounded package for all.

The sought after Multi Drive Modes and touchscreen music system starts from XM variant onwards.

The XT variant offers features such as iRA connectivity, fully automatic climate control and the widest panoramic sunroof in the segment.

The top of the line XZ variant offers xenon HID projector headlamps, terrain response modes, six airbags, electronic parking brakes with auto hold, 8.8" touchscreen infotainment with 9 JBL speakers and a subwoofer, powered driver seat and diamond cut 18" alloy wheels along with the panoramic sunroof.