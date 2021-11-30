All-women workforce to assemble Piaggio’s Ape Electrik

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd said, “In line with our group philosophy, we have created the EV assembly line that is fully operated by a female workforce. I want to remark that this is only the starting point, & we have a long way to go. We will have inclusion of more women at the assembly line, plant premises, and offices. This is not just to empower women but also to bring workforce equality in the auto sector which was long due."