Alphabet's Waymo partners with Google Maps to offer self-driven cabs

Alphabet's Waymo partners with Google Maps to offer self-driven cabs1 min read . 05:43 PM IST
The service, called Waymo One, will be added in the 'ride-sharing and transit' tabs of the Maps app
Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo said on Thursday it had partnered with Google's Maps to let users book fully autonomous ride-hailing services through the app.
The service, called Waymo One, will be added in the "ride-sharing and transit" tabs of the Maps app, Waymo said. Waymo One currently offers fully autonomous rides in the East Valley of Phoenix, Arizona.
Waymo, formed in 2009 as a project within Alphabet's Google unit, is widely considered the leader in developing self-driving technology. But is years away from building large-scale businesses, while rival Tesla Inc has been selling its semi-automated driving system.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
