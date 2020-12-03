New Delhi: AlphaVector, an Indian consumer bicycle brand, has today announced a partnership with European bicycle manufacturer - KTM Bike industries. With this partnership, AlphaVector launches and becomes the exclusive distributor of KTM bicycles in the Indian market.

The new cycles will be priced between the range ₹30,000 - 10 lakh. The premium segment will expand AlphaVector’s portfolio beyond the recently launched e-bicycle (Meraki) and existing mountain, all-terrain, hybrid, fat-tire bikes in the mass-premium segment.

KTM’s portfolio combined with AlphaVector’s omnichannel business model will aim to cater to this growing segment. As per the company, about 75% of the demand for the premium segment is expected from metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad.

AlphaVector’s omnichannel business model combines D2C (direct-to-consumer) innovations and a countrywide offline network. Every online purchase is mapped to a dealer offline through AlphaVector’s 91CARES program. AlphaVector is present in 350+ cities across India with a retail network of over 700 stores.

Mr. Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO, AlphaVector India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Cycling in India has seen a paradigm shift and is evolving at a tremendous pace. The premium segment is witnessing traction with people adopting cycling as a lifestyle especially in the metro cities. We are excited to bring KTM bicycles to India to cater to this growing demand and not just deliver unmatched quality and performance but also an exceptional buying and ownership experience."

“The association of AlphaVector and KTM makes for a powerful combination of two pathbreaking brands that will collectively cater to both the leisure bicycle market and the performance bicycle market. Bringing the best of design, ergonomics and innovation, we are certain this association will further the already accelerated adoption of cycling in India.", added Ajit Gandhi, Senior Vice President, Bicycle Division

“For 56 years, we bleed orange. KTM Bike Industries keep the highest standard of making bikes and never stop exploring. It's our pleasure to partner with AlphaVector to introduce our prime bike to Indian market." -The Managing Director of KTM Bike Industries, Ms. Johanna Urkauf and Mr. Stefan Limbrunner.

