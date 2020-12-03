Mr. Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO, AlphaVector India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Cycling in India has seen a paradigm shift and is evolving at a tremendous pace. The premium segment is witnessing traction with people adopting cycling as a lifestyle especially in the metro cities. We are excited to bring KTM bicycles to India to cater to this growing demand and not just deliver unmatched quality and performance but also an exceptional buying and ownership experience."