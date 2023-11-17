Amazon and Hyundai partner to offer car buying facility on e-commerce platform
Amazon will soon offer Hyundai car models on its website and mobile applications in the US, with the possibility of expanding to other markets. Customers can currently select cars from various brands on Amazon, but must connect with a dealership to complete the purchase.
