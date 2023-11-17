Amazon and Hyundai partner to offer car buying facility on e-commerce platform

Soon the retail giant Amazon will offer Hyundai car models on its website and mobile applications from next year onwards, reported HT Auto. As per the publication, this will be rolled out for customers in the US initially. However, it is likely that it may be taken to other market platforms too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, users in the US can choose to select cars from various brands on the Amazon platform. However, in order to make the purchase, they would have to connect with a dealership listed here. Interestingly, in the year 2024, an interested customer can actually finish the entire purchase process on the website of Amazon.

Moreover, the report highlights that customers on Amazon can also opt for a financing scheme and finish the complete process of transaction. The customer can also choose to get their cars delivered at their address or they can visit a nearby dealership to get their car models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, it is the first time that an e-commerce retail has partnered with an automaker offering such a buying facility and may open the way for similar tie ups with other brands as well."This new shopping experience will create another way for dealers to build awareness of their selection and offer convenience to their customers," a joint statement from Amazon.com Inc. and Hyundai Motor Co.

However, a spokesperson from Hyundai maintains that the actual dealership model for sales remains paramount.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Amazon.com Inc. was cutting jobs in its music division, which encompasses the retail giant’s audio streaming platform and digital storefront for songs, as Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy continued to reduce expenses throughout the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The jobs targeted were in Amazon Music’s editorial and audio content team, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the details are private. It was unclear how many positions are affected.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.