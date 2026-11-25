Amazon is preparing to enter the UK's automotive retail market in early 2027, taking its online shopping model into one of the biggest consumer purchases: buying a car.

The move marks the company's first expansion of its Amazon Autos service beyond the United States and could intensify competition in the UK vehicle retail market, which is worth more than £200 billion annually.

The US e-commerce giant said on Wednesday that Amazon Autos would allow customers in the UK to browse new and used vehicles, compare prices, reserve cars and explore financing options through Amazon.co.uk.

However, the final purchase will still be completed at a physical dealership, meaning the company is not entirely removing traditional car retailers from the buying process.

South Korean automaker Hyundai will be among the first manufacturers to participate in the marketplace. Customers will be able to explore new and used electric, hybrid and petrol-powered vehicles, including the IONIQ 3, IONIQ 5, KONA and i20 models.

Amazon has also partnered with UK dealer group Vertu Motors, which will list its used-car inventory when the platform launches. The company said it would announce additional manufacturers and dealership partners in the coming months.

How will Amazon Autos work in the UK? Amazon's UK marketplace will allow customers to complete much of the initial car-buying process online, from exploring available models to reserving a vehicle.

Buyers will be able to browse cars on Amazon.co.uk, view upfront prices, reserve their preferred vehicles, obtain an indicative valuation for their existing cars and explore financing options.

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"Buying a car is one of the biggest purchases people make, and we think it should feel as simple and transparent as shopping for anything on Amazon," said Matt Nuffort, director of Amazon Autos International, as per The Guardian.

Why is Amazon targeting the UK car market? The UK expansion is an important step in Amazon's efforts to extend its presence in the automotive industry, a major consumer market where online platforms have yet to fully replicate the convenience associated with buying everyday products.

Amazon Autos was launched in the US in December 2024. Since then, the service has expanded to more than 150 cities, according to the company.

Entering the UK will take the business beyond its domestic market for the first time, giving Amazon access to a large automotive retail ecosystem and an established network of manufacturers and dealers.

The opportunity is significant. The UK's vehicle retail industry is reportedly worth more than £200 billion annually, making Amazon's entry a development that traditional automotive retailers and established online marketplaces will closely monitor.

Can Amazon disrupt traditional car dealerships? Amazon's entry could put pressure on traditional dealerships by changing how customers discover vehicles, compare prices and initiate purchases.

Car buying has historically involved visiting multiple showrooms, negotiating with sales representatives and comparing financing arrangements.

Amazon's marketplace could simplify some of these steps by bringing vehicle listings, upfront pricing and reservation facilities together on one platform.

Price transparency could become a particularly important competitive factor. Although dealerships will retain control over pricing, displaying prices upfront could make it easier for customers to compare vehicles and identify competing offers.

How are UK automotive retailers responding? Amazon's expansion is likely to increase competition for established online automotive marketplaces, particularly those that already connect vehicle buyers with dealerships.

Meanwhile, Vertu Motors is among the early beneficiaries of Amazon's expansion, with its used-car inventory set to feature on the marketplace, as per The Guardian.

Vertu's shares rose around 4% following the announcement, although the company also announced dealership acquisitions.

Amazon's UK launch will test whether consumers are willing to use a general e-commerce platform for a purchase as expensive and complex as a car.

Its existing customer base, digital infrastructure and established shopping experience could give it an advantage in attracting buyers.