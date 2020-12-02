Amazon, Blackberry join hands to build software for smart cars

Amazon Web Services and BlackBerry announced a multi-year, global agreement to develop and market BlackBerry's Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, IVY. BlackBerry IVY is a scalable, cloud-connected software platform that will allow automakers to provide a consistent and secure way to read vehicle sensor data, normalize it, and create actionable insights from that data both locally in the vehicle and in the cloud.

A release by Blackberry claims that automakers can use this information to create responsive in-vehicle services that enhance driver and passenger experiences. The company claims that BlackBerry IVY addresses a data access, collection, and management problem in the automotive industry.

Modern cars and trucks are built with thousands of parts from many different suppliers, with each vehicle model comprising a unique set of proprietary hardware and software components. These components, which include an increasing variety of vehicle sensors, produce data in unique and specialized formats.





BlackBerry IVY aims to solve these challenges by applying machine learning to that data to generate predictive insights and inferences. The company claims that this will make it possible for automakers to offer in-vehicle experiences that are personalized and able to take action based on those insights.

BlackBerry IVY will support multiple vehicle operating systems and multi-cloud deployments in order to ensure compatibility across vehicle models and brands. The new software will build upon BlackBerry QNX’s capabilities, including IoT and machine learning features.

BlackBerry IVY will run inside a vehicle’s embedded systems, but will be managed and configured remotely from the cloud. This will provide automakers more visibility into vehicle data, control over who can access it. Blackberry claims that with the integrated capabilities, automakers will be able to deliver new features, functionality, and performance to customers over the lifetime of their cloud-connected vehicles. The company also claims that the data will allow vehicle manufacturers to unlock new revenue streams and business models.

For instance, BlackBerry IVY could leverage vehicle data to recognize driver behavior and hazardous conditions such as icy roads or heavy traffic and then recommend that a driver enable relevant vehicle safety features such as traction control, lane-keeping assist, or adaptive cruise control. IVY could then provide automakers with feedback on how and when those safety features are used, allowing them to make targeted investments to improve vehicle performance.

The software could also provide insights to parents of teenage drivers who may choose to receive customized notifications based on insights from vehicle sensors when the number of passengers in the vehicle changes, when the driver appears to be texting, distracted, or not observing speed limits, or when the vehicle occupancy level rises above the parents’ desired safety threshold. Similarly, parents of infants could receive a reminder to engage the child safety lock when the vehicle detects a child in the rear seat.

