Amazon, Blackberry join hands to build software for smart cars

BlackBerry IVY will run inside a vehicle’s embedded systems, but will be managed and configured remotely from the cloud. This will provide automakers more visibility into vehicle data, control over who can access it. Blackberry claims that with the integrated capabilities, automakers will be able to deliver new features, functionality, and performance to customers over the lifetime of their cloud-connected vehicles. The company also claims that the data will allow vehicle manufacturers to unlock new revenue streams and business models.