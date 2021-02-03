OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Amazon starts road testing Rivian electric vans
(FILES) The Seattle-based e-commerce company plans to expand the program to 15 more cities this year (AFP)
(FILES) The Seattle-based e-commerce company plans to expand the program to 15 more cities this year (AFP)

Amazon starts road testing Rivian electric vans

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 06:37 PM IST Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc. began testing the first lot of its Rivian Automotive Inc. electric delivery vans in Los Angeles as it works to fulfill a pledge to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord 10 years early.

Amazon.com Inc. began testing the first lot of its Rivian Automotive Inc. electric delivery vans in Los Angeles as it works to fulfill a pledge to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord 10 years early.

The Seattle-based e-commerce company plans to expand the program to 15 more cities this year, it said in a blog post. Amazon, which is backing Rivian along with Ford Motor Co., is buying 100,000 electric vans that are custom-built for Amazon Prime. The first vehicles were due to start making deliveries this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Rivian recently raised $2.65 billion in new funding from a group of investors led by T. Rowe Price Group Inc., and is one of a number of startups trying to bring new electric vehicles to market and take on incumbent Tesla Inc., whose shares skyrocketed last year. Rivian plans to build a full-size battery-powered sport-utility vehicle and truck at a plant in Normal, Illinois, a retooled former Mitsubishi Motors Corp. factory.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout