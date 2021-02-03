Amazon starts road testing Rivian electric vans

Amazon.com Inc. began testing the first lot of its Rivian Automotive Inc. electric delivery vans in Los Angeles as it works to fulfill a pledge to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord 10 years early.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon.com Inc. began testing the first lot of its Rivian Automotive Inc. electric delivery vans in Los Angeles as it works to fulfill a pledge to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord 10 years early.

Amazon.com Inc. began testing the first lot of its Rivian Automotive Inc. electric delivery vans in Los Angeles as it works to fulfill a pledge to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord 10 years early.

Rivian recently raised $2.65 billion in new funding from a group of investors led by T. Rowe Price Group Inc., and is one of a number of startups trying to bring new electric vehicles to market and take on incumbent Tesla Inc., whose shares skyrocketed last year. Rivian plans to build a full-size battery-powered sport-utility vehicle and truck at a plant in Normal, Illinois, a retooled former Mitsubishi Motors Corp. factory.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.