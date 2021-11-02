Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Amazon-backed EV startup Rivian Automotive aims for valuation above $50 billion

Amazon-backed EV startup Rivian Automotive aims for valuation above $50 billion

This photo from Rivian shows the 2022 Rivian R1S. The R1S is an electric midsize SUV and of two new electric vehicles from startup American electric vehicle manufacturer.
1 min read . 05:44 AM IST AFP

  • The news from Rivian comes as governments around the globe, including in the United States, make the development of electric cars a priority, and as the global auto sector accelerates EV production

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rivian Automotive, an Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup, said Monday it is targeting a valuation of more than $50 billion.

Rivian Automotive, an Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup, said Monday it is targeting a valuation of more than $50 billion.

The California-based company will price shares between $57 and $62, raising up to $9.1 billion at the midpoint price and all company stock at about $52.5 billion, according to a securities filing.

The California-based company will price shares between $57 and $62, raising up to $9.1 billion at the midpoint price and all company stock at about $52.5 billion, according to a securities filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

US business media said Rivian could go public on Wall Street as soon as next week.

Rivian has raised more than $10 billion in funding since its founding in 2009, including from Amazon, which has pledged to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from the startup.

The Amazon order constitutes "the largest order of EVs ever" and "supporting a path to carbon neutral deliveries" for the giant retailer, Rivian said in the filing.

Amazon disclosed last week a stake of $3.8 billion in preferable stock of Rivian, according to a securities filing.

In addition to the Amazon delivery vehicles, Rivian is producing electric trucks and sport utility vehicles for consumers with prices starting from around $70,000.

The news from Rivian comes as governments around the globe, including in the United States, make the development of electric cars a priority, and as the global auto sector accelerates EV production.

The offering also follows Elon Musk's company Tesla last week hitting a market valuation of more than $1 trillion.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!