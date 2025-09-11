Amazon’s autonomous car has arrived. Why Zoox could have a rough road ahead.
Summary
The toaster shaped driverless vehicle has a distinctive look—and stiff competition.
Amazon-owned Zoox is finally offering robo-taxi rides to the public, but it will be a long time—if ever—before its distinctive, toaster-shaped autonomous vehicle poses a serious threat to market leader Waymo or the elephant in the room, Tesla.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story