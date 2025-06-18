Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Amazon’s Zoox to challenge Waymo and Tesla with new Robotaxi fleet in California

Amazon’s Zoox to challenge Waymo and Tesla with new Robotaxi fleet in California

Livemint

Zoox, Amazon's autonomous vehicle unit, has opened its first robotaxi production facility in California, capable of assembling over 10,000 vehicles annually. The move supports plans for public operations in Las Vegas and San Francisco, as Zoox prepares to compete with Waymo and Tesla.

Zoox, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of Amazon, has inaugurated its first dedicated robotaxi production facility in California, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards launching a commercial self-driving taxi service in the United States.

Zoox, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of Amazon, has inaugurated its first dedicated robotaxi production facility in California, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards launching a commercial self-driving taxi service in the United States.

The newly opened 220,000-square-foot facility, located in Hayward, has the capacity to assemble over 10,000 autonomous vehicles annually once it reaches full production. While Zoox has not revealed how many vehicles it plans to build initially, the move comes as it gears up for public operations in Las Vegas later this year, with San Francisco to follow.

Check similar bikes

Find more bikes

Mahindra BE 6

₹ 18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra Thar

₹ 11.5 - 17.62 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra Scorpio-N

₹ 13.99 - 25.15 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Yamaha MT-15 V2

₹ 1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹ 1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹ 81,001 - 86,051

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Zoox is currently testing its fleet of more than 20 driverless vehicles across multiple U.S. cities. In San Francisco, the company is operating within the SoMa (South of Market) district and anticipates welcoming members of the public for test rides in the near future.

“This expansion, alongside the expected demand once rides become available to the general public and future market entries, necessitates a ramp-up in our robotaxi production," the company stated.

Unlike competitors such as Alphabet’s Waymo, which retrofits conventional vehicles with self-driving technologies, Zoox’s vehicles are purpose-built for autonomy. With a boxy design likened to “toaster ovens on wheels," they lack traditional driving controls such as steering wheels or pedals — a notable departure from current norms.

The commercial rollout will place Zoox in direct competition with Waymo, which has been operating driverless ride-hailing services for several years, and Tesla, whose CEO Elon Musk has announced plans to launch a paid robotaxi service using modified Model Y SUVs on 22 June. Tesla also intends to introduce a custom-designed two-seater vehicle, dubbed the “Cybercab", which, like Zoox’s model, will not include manual controls.

Despite advances in the field, the road to fully autonomous transport has not been without setbacks. High development costs and stringent regulatory hurdles continue to challenge the industry. Additionally, several companies — including Zoox, Waymo, and Tesla — have come under federal scrutiny and have had to issue recalls following incidents involving their autonomous vehicles.

(With inputs from Reuters)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.