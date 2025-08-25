America’s newest auto plant is full of robots. It still needs the human touch.
John Keilman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Aug 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Summary
Hyundai’s sprawling complex in Georgia illustrates advanced manufacturing’s balance between people and machines.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
ELLABELL, Ga.—At Hyundai Motor Group’s ultramodern new auto plant, robots perform a stunning array of tasks. They move materials, attach doors and do almost all of the welding. Dog-like robots, their snouts laden with cameras, prance across the floor to inspect partially built Ioniq electric vehicles.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story