Amidst death threats, bollywood actor Salman Khan buys bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 03:01 PM IST
- Nissan Patrol SUV is one of the most expensive cars in the world and does not retail in India yet. It has been specially imported by Khan.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly purchased a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. According to online reports, the actor was spotted in his new car at the recently held Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre event in Mumbai.
