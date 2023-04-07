Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly purchased a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. According to online reports, the actor was spotted in his new car at the recently held Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre event in Mumbai.

Khan previously owned a bulletproof Land Cruiser LC200. But has now reportedly switched to Nissan Patrol SUV.

Considered as one of the safest chauffeur-driven vehicles in the world, Nissan Patrol SUV comes powered by a 5.6L V8 petrol motor engine. It can deliver maximum power output of 405 bhp and peak torque of 560 Nm.

The SUV is one of the most expensive cars in the world and is not available for sale in India yet. It is quite popular in the Middle East and South East Asia region. It has been specially imported by Khan.

The engine on the SUV comes paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. Nissan Patrol SUV features a rear-locking differential as standard feature. While exact details are not known, but it is likely that the SUV may have B6 or B7 level of bulletproof protection.

In case you are unaware, B6 level features a thick glass of 41mm and offers protection against rifle shots. The B7 level, on the other hand, has a 78mm glass protecting against armour-piercing rounds.

Khan has been receiving death threats recently. Last month, he received threats via emails, following which Mumbai Police beefed up security outside the actor's house. Salman Khan receives Y category security, as he is perceived to be under threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Days after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Salman and his father Salim Khan received a death threat. As per the available details, Salim's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he goes for his routine morning jog.