Amo Electric plans four new electric two-wheelers including bike, launches e-scooter today

Amo Electric plans four new electric two-wheelers this year. Out of these four, the planned and proposed electric two wheelers will see the motorcycles as well. The company aims to expand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns and wants to provide an option for sustainable mobility. With today’s launch of Jaunty Plus e-scooter it targets to address the range anxiety in the semi-urban areas. Amo does not have e-bike in its portfolio now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Founder and MD of Amo Electric Bikes, Sushant Kumar, shared his views with Livemint on the occasion of the new launch of Jaunty Plus e-scooter. He will also look for the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model with the later launches as well confirmed Sushant.

Founder and MD of Amo Electric Bikes, Sushant Kumar, shared his views with Livemint on the occasion of the new launch of Jaunty Plus e-scooter. He will also look for the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model with the later launches as well confirmed Sushant.

He did confirm that the company does not intend to venture into e-cycles for now. Jaunty Plus, which is launched today, is already available for test rides and buying across its 140 dealership. “Amo Electric manufactures its EV range in India, at its Noida-based plant," added Sushant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There is no lag in demand and supply of its electric-two wheelers," said Sushant. He also seems quite upbeat about the announcements on EV in the budget. “It will encourage the adoption of EV in the country."

Jaunty Plus is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery. The e-bike has a high-performance motor, cruise control switch, electronic assisted braking system (EABS), anti-theft alarm. Other features include a telescopic fork suspension, high ground clearance, side stand sensor, central locking, front disc brake, DRL Lights, and an engine kill switch. Jaunty Plus is priced at ₹1,10,460 (ex-showroom).

Jaunty Plus delivers an average range of 120 plus km. Equipped with a brushless DC motor coupled with a fast charging which takes max 4 hours for a full charge. Jaunty Plus also has a mobile USB charging port. It will have the option of a fixed and portable battery pack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The newly-launched e-bike comes with a three-year warranty and is available in five color variants: red-black, grey-black, blue-black, white-black, and yellow-black.

“Jaunty Plus, with its stylish design, digital display, and best-in-class security features and optimum speed and maximum range is the perfect package for customers seeking top-notch electric bikes," concluded Sushant.