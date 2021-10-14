Ampere Electric has launched a new variant of its Magnus line-up with extended driving range. The Magnus EX comes with a driving range of 121 kms per charge as per ARAI. The Magnus EX comes at a price of ₹68,999 (Ex-showroom Pune). With additional state Government incentives, the overall price will further go down. The scooter comes in three colours: Metallic red, Graphite black & Galactic Grey

Magnus EX comes with a slanted cradle design for better boot space & its position enables easy removal of the battery to take home & charge. The Magnus EX comes with detachable lithium battery for easy charge in any 5-amp socket at home.

The scooter gets a city driving speed of up to 53 kmph. The 1200-watts motor delivers acceleration of 0-40 kms in 10 secs (practical for Indian driving conditions today).

The Magnus EX can be driven in 2 modes – eco mode & power mode. The vehicle comes with LED headlight surrounded by chrome embellishments.

The scooter comes with 3 years warranty covering aggregates, assurance of aftercare.The Magnus EX also gets key less entry, vehicle finder, antitheft alarm.

Commenting on the launch, Roy Kurian, COO, Ampere Electric said, “Customers are looking for more affordable ways to travel as petrol prices heavily dent savings of everyday 2W commuters. Magnus EX with its long distance per charge enables users to do multiple trips and complete their work & life goals easily. Magnus has been the preferred choice of multiple EV prospects across the country owing to its large comfortable space and distinctive ride comfort. In addition, now every smart Indian customer will get superior style, extra power & performance delivering extraordinary savings & smart ride every km of the drive."

