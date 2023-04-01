Ampere unveils Primus RCB edition to commemorate IPL 2023 partnership.

Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd., has unveiled the Primus RCB edition to mark its partnership with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Several announcements from Ampere are expected during the T20 tournament. The Ampere Primus RCB Edition is now open for pre-bookings at a price of ₹499.

The company will produce a limited number of the Primus RCB edition electric scooter. The exclusive model will be gifted to a notable player from the Royal Challengers Bangalore team during each of their home games. Pricing for the special edition has not been disclosed yet.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO and Executive Director - Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, said, “Ampere Primus is a flagship electric scooter from Ampere which is perfectly suited for multiple usage needs of any Indian family. It has a very high appeal for modern millennial commuters with discerning taste. The RCB-themed limited edition Ampere Primus brings to life the spirit of the team, the sport and our purpose to make Har Gully Electric."

The limited edition Ampere Primus RCB is equipped with a 3.4 kW PMS electric motor, capable of accelerating from 0-40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds, and achieving a top speed of 77 kmph. It also features an LFP battery pack with a lifespan of one lakh kilometres, providing a range of 107 km on a single charge and takes five hours to fully charge. The scooter is equipped with three riding modes, combi braking, and has a 22-litre storage capacity.