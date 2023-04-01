Ampere unveils Primus RCB edition to commemorate IPL 2023 partnership.1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 03:19 PM IST
- The company will produce a limited number of the Primus RCB edition electric scooter. The exclusive model will be gifted to a notable player from the Royal Challengers Bangalore team during each of their home games. Pricing for the special edition has not been disclosed yet.
Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd., has unveiled the Primus RCB edition to mark its partnership with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Several announcements from Ampere are expected during the T20 tournament. The Ampere Primus RCB Edition is now open for pre-bookings at a price of ₹499.
