Ampere’s Nexus EX+ packs 5kW power, 202Nm torque: Check e-scooter's price and smart features

Greaves Electric Mobility on Monday, October 5, launched the Ampere Nexus EX+ electric scooter in India. The starting price is ₹129,999. The scooter came with a powerful 5 kW motor, LFP battery technology and an optional IoT-based connectivity package.

The company said the Nexus EX+ is made for riders who want performance and smart features in an electric scooter. The scooter is available in two colours: Carbon Knight and Steel Grey. It will be sold through Ampere dealerships across India. The scooter is available in two variants, with the connected version priced at ₹135,999.

Ampere Nexus EX+ gets 5 kW motor The Ampere Nexus EX+ gets a 5 kW motor, delivering 202 Nm of peak wheel torque. According to Greaves Electric Mobility, the scooter goes from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.5 seconds. The company said that the stronger motor improves acceleration and handling on steep roads, flyovers and hilly terrain. This makes the scooter more capable in real-world conditions.

Ampere is also offering the Intellipack connectivity suite as an option. It connects to the Ampere Connect app. The package unlocks over 30 features. These include tracking, geo-fencing and real-time charging status. It also has a Find My Scooter function. Riders can get turn-by-turn navigation and also offer remote vehicle diagnostics. It provides trip reports, ride statistics, charging history, energy insights, battery health details and service booking options.

LFP battery gets 5-year warranty The Nexus EX+ uses LFP battery technology. Greaves Electric Mobility says this battery can last up to 200,000 km. The company is offering a five-year or 75,000-km battery warranty. The scooter comes with an IP65-rated charger. Greaves Electric Mobility said it is designed to offer greater protection against water and dust in varied weather conditions.

Nexus EX+ price and availability The standard Ampere Nexus EX+ costs ₹129,999, while the Nexus EX+ with Intellipack is priced at ₹135,999 (ex-showroom). Vikas Singh, Managing Director of Greaves Electric Mobility, shared his thoughts on the launch. He said the IP65-rated charger adds reliability. He added that the Nexus EX+ is made to make electric scooters more practical and resilient for riders.