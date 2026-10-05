Ampere’s Nexus EX+ packs 5kW power, 202Nm torque: Check e-scooter's price and smart features

Greaves Electric Mobility on Monday, October 5, launched the Ampere Nexus EX+ electric scooter in India. The starting price is ₹129,999. The scooter came with a powerful 5 kW motor, LFP battery technology and an optional IoT-based connectivity package.

The company said the Nexus EX+ is made for riders who want performance and smart features in an electric scooter. The scooter is available in two colours: Carbon Knight and Steel Grey. It will be sold through Ampere dealerships across India. The scooter is available in two variants, with the connected version priced at ₹135,999.

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Ampere Nexus EX+ gets 5 kW motor The Ampere Nexus EX+ gets a 5 kW motor, delivering 202 Nm of peak wheel torque. According to Greaves Electric Mobility, the scooter goes from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.5 seconds. The company said that the stronger motor improves acceleration and handling on steep roads, flyovers and hilly terrain. This makes the scooter more capable in real-world conditions.

Ampere is also offering the Intellipack connectivity suite as an option. It connects to the Ampere Connect app. The package unlocks over 30 features. These include tracking, geo-fencing and real-time charging status. It also has a Find My Scooter function. Riders can get turn-by-turn navigation and also offer remote vehicle diagnostics. It provides trip reports, ride statistics, charging history, energy insights, battery health details and service booking options.

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LFP battery gets 5-year warranty The Nexus EX+ uses LFP battery technology. Greaves Electric Mobility says this battery can last up to 200,000 km. The company is offering a five-year or 75,000-km battery warranty. The scooter comes with an IP65-rated charger. Greaves Electric Mobility said it is designed to offer greater protection against water and dust in varied weather conditions.

Nexus EX+ price and availability The standard Ampere Nexus EX+ costs ₹129,999, while the Nexus EX+ with Intellipack is priced at ₹135,999 (ex-showroom). Vikas Singh, Managing Director of Greaves Electric Mobility, shared his thoughts on the launch. He said the IP65-rated charger adds reliability. He added that the Nexus EX+ is made to make electric scooters more practical and resilient for riders.

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The Nexus EX+ will be available at Ampere dealerships nationwide.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.