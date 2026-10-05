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Ampere’s Nexus EX+ packs 5kW power, 202Nm torque: Check e-scooter's price and smart features

Ampere has launched the Nexus EX+ electric scooter in India at 1.29 lakh, with a more powerful 5 kW motor producing 202 Nm of peak wheel torque. The scooter can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 4.5 seconds and uses an LFP battery designed for up to 2,00,000 km.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published5 Oct 2026, 03:08 PM IST
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Ampere has launched the Nexus EX+ electric scooter in India.
Ampere has launched the Nexus EX+ electric scooter in India.
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Greaves Electric Mobility on Monday, October 5, launched the Ampere Nexus EX+ electric scooter in India. The starting price is 129,999. The scooter came with a powerful 5 kW motor, LFP battery technology and an optional IoT-based connectivity package.

The company said the Nexus EX+ is made for riders who want performance and smart features in an electric scooter. The scooter is available in two colours: Carbon Knight and Steel Grey. It will be sold through Ampere dealerships across India. The scooter is available in two variants, with the connected version priced at 135,999.

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Ampere Nexus EX+ gets 5 kW motor

The Ampere Nexus EX+ gets a 5 kW motor, delivering 202 Nm of peak wheel torque. According to Greaves Electric Mobility, the scooter goes from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.5 seconds. The company said that the stronger motor improves acceleration and handling on steep roads, flyovers and hilly terrain. This makes the scooter more capable in real-world conditions.

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Ampere is also offering the Intellipack connectivity suite as an option. It connects to the Ampere Connect app. The package unlocks over 30 features. These include tracking, geo-fencing and real-time charging status. It also has a Find My Scooter function. Riders can get turn-by-turn navigation and also offer remote vehicle diagnostics. It provides trip reports, ride statistics, charging history, energy insights, battery health details and service booking options.

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LFP battery gets 5-year warranty

The Nexus EX+ uses LFP battery technology. Greaves Electric Mobility says this battery can last up to 200,000 km. The company is offering a five-year or 75,000-km battery warranty. The scooter comes with an IP65-rated charger. Greaves Electric Mobility said it is designed to offer greater protection against water and dust in varied weather conditions.

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Nexus EX+ price and availability

The standard Ampere Nexus EX+ costs 129,999, while the Nexus EX+ with Intellipack is priced at 135,999 (ex-showroom). Vikas Singh, Managing Director of Greaves Electric Mobility, shared his thoughts on the launch. He said the IP65-rated charger adds reliability. He added that the Nexus EX+ is made to make electric scooters more practical and resilient for riders.

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The Nexus EX+ will be available at Ampere dealerships nationwide.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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