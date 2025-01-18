Auto News
Anand Group eyes growth as EV transition drives auto component demand
Summary
- The group is looking at a seven-fold increase in per-vehicle content value for its thermal systems and braking solutions tailored to EVs, Group CEO Mahendra Goyal said.
Indian auto components maker Anand Group is poised for significant growth this year as the automotive industry accelerates its shift towards electrification, despite headwinds from global market saturation and a lukewarm 2024, a top company official said.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more