Anand Mahindra acknowledges ‘Matka Man’. See what he said

The 'Matka Man' is back in news again. This time it is Anand Mahindra who had tweeted him doing his social work using Mahindra Bolero. "A Superhero that's more powerful than the entire Marvel stable. MatkaMan. Apparently he was an entrepreneur in England & a cancer conqueror who returned to India to quietly serve the poor. Thank you Sir, for honouring the Bolero by making it a part of your noble work," tweeted Anand Mahindra.

Alag Natarajan or the 'Matka Man' has converted Mahindra Bolero to fill the earthen pots (matkas) around South Delhi. Industrialist Anand Mahindra compared him equal to entire Marvel superheroes.