Home >Auto News >Anand Mahindra acknowledges ‘Matka Man’. See what he said

Anand Mahindra acknowledges ‘Matka Man’. See what he said

Premium
A file photo of Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 05:37 PM IST Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • Alag Natarajan or the ‘Matka Man’ has converted Mahindra Bolero to fill the earthen pots (matkas) around South Delhi

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The ‘Matka Man’ is back in news again. This time it is Anand Mahindra who had tweeted him doing his social work using Mahindra Bolero. “A Superhero that’s more powerful than the entire Marvel stable. MatkaMan. Apparently he was an entrepreneur in England & a cancer conqueror who returned to India to quietly serve the poor. Thank you Sir, for honouring the Bolero by making it a part of your noble work," tweeted Anand Mahindra.

Alag Natarajan or the ‘Matka Man’ has converted Mahindra Bolero to fill the earthen pots (matkas) around South Delhi. Industrialist Anand Mahindra compared him equal to entire Marvel superheroes. 

The Matka man was an entrepreneur in England and a cancer survivor who returned to India to quietly serve the poor. The Panchsheel Park-resident wakes up at five in the morning every day to fill matkas at various parts of South Delhi. The 72-year-old Natarajan has been doing it relentlessly since his return from England.

