The consistent growth of Mahindra in the SUV segment has led it to become the number one in the SUV revenue market. This continuous push was applauded by the Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra. He wrote, “I never fail to be gratified by seeing how we continue to demonstrate our Group’s DNA since inception: Whenever we are faced with challenges in the business environment, we Rise to the occasion…"

Anand Mahindra also highlighted the challenges in the growth journey. The challenges that entire automotive industry is still facing is the semiconductor shortages that has led to long waiting periods and crippled production, and the rising input costs. Despite these factors Mahindra SUVs garnered good response and bookings which is now being reflected in its sales numbers.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday announced a five-fold jump in standalone profit at ₹1,192 crore for its fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2022. Notably, the company had posted a profit of ₹245 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

As per the company statement, the company revenue grew 28% to ₹17,124 crore in the period under review as compared with ₹13,356 crore in March quarter 2020-21. In full fiscal year 2021-22, the company logged a standalone profit of ₹4,935 crore, a multi-fold growth from ₹984 crore in fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Mahindra & Mahindra said it achieved the highest ever standalone revenue for auto and farm segments at ₹55,300 crore for FY22, which is 29% higher than previous year's.

It also said the company's auto business delivered highest ever quarterly UV (utility vehicle) volumes in Q4 with 42% year-on-year growth while farm equipment sector (FES) tractors market share for FY22 stood at 40%, a growth of 1.8% Y-o-Y.