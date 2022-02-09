People in India are known for frugal innovations and this new company has proved it right once again. Hyderabad-based Bask Associates has converted their Mahindra Electric three wheeler into mobile coffee shop. They have converted five Mahindra Treo Zor into mobile coffee shops. The Treo Zor is an electric-three wheeler in the cargo segment from Mumbai-based Mahindra Group. The Mahindra Electric highlighted the Bask Associates green initiative and then finally applauded by the Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

“Enterprising! Our #Mahindra #TreoZor customer from #Hyderabad, #BaskAssociates, have converted their 5 #EVs as mobile coffee shops. Sustainability is the core here with a #ZeroPollution EV, minimal plastic biodegradable coffee cups & brewed coffee powder used as plant manure," tweeted Mahindra Electric.

Mahindra Treo Zor comes at a price of ₹3.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It can carry a payload upto 550 kilograms. It uses a 48V battery pack and has features such as GPS monitoring, economy and boost mode. It can generate 8 kw of peak power and 42Nm of peak torque.

Treo Zor can reach a top speed of 50 kmph with a certified range of 125 kilometres.

