Anand Mahindra cheers as Omar Abdullah takes Thar for a drive in snow-clad Gulmarg
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday shared some pictures of himself with Mahindra Thar SUV in snow-clad Kashmir's Gulmarg valley. Praising the prowess of Mahindra Thar SUV, Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Nothing like the new @MahindraRise Thar to get up to #Gulmarg in the snow."

Omar Abdullah is seen enjoying the snow in the valleys of Gulmarg. Retweeting Omar Abdullah, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Never has a truer word been spoken!"

Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, up from previous night's 5 degrees Celsius.

The latest Mahindra Thar was launched on October 2 of 2020 amid much fanfare. At launch, the Thar AX variant was priced starting 9.8 lakh and the luxury-oriented Thar LX started at 12.49 lakh. Interestingly, the first unit of Thar was auctioned for RS 1.10 crore with the proceeds being given to charity.

 

