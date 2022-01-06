Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday shared some pictures of himself with Mahindra Thar SUV in snow-clad Kashmir's Gulmarg valley. Praising the prowess of Mahindra Thar SUV, Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Nothing like the new @MahindraRise Thar to get up to #Gulmarg in the snow." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Omar Abdullah is seen enjoying the snow in the valleys of Gulmarg. Retweeting Omar Abdullah, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Never has a truer word been spoken!"

Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, up from previous night's 5 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest Mahindra Thar was launched on October 2 of 2020 amid much fanfare. At launch, the Thar AX variant was priced starting ₹9.8 lakh and the luxury-oriented Thar LX started at ₹12.49 lakh. Interestingly, the first unit of Thar was auctioned for RS 1.10 crore with the proceeds being given to charity.