“But what was unexpectedly astonishing was the fact that the highest incremental bookings for the month-across ALL cars-was for the Scorpio Classic," he said.
In a Tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote, “It’s been a good September. But what was unexpectedly astonishing was the fact that the highest incremental bookings for the month-across ALL cars-was for the Scorpio Classic! Brought back nostalgic memories of the first Scorpio’s launch in 2002. Old is clearly Gold."
His tweet came after Mahindra’s Utility Vehicles segment recorded its highest monthly sales of 34,262 SUVs, growing 166 percent over last year. Overall, the automotive business recorded its highest overall monthly sales of 64,486 vehicles with a growth of 129 percent and highest ever quarterly sales of 1,79,673 vehicles with a growth of 77 percent over last year.
Anand Mahindra's love for Scorpio Classic has been very evident. Earlier, around its launch time, he had said, “Don’t blame me for being partial to the #ScorpioClassic How can I forget that historic day 2 decades ago when we took a huge risk and launched a car the likes of which we had never made before. And you all blessed us & loved it. I still love it."
The new Scorpio Classic comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 Lakh. The updated SUV comes with a restyled front bumper, new LED DRLs and Mahindra’s ‘twin-peaks’ logo. It comes in two variants - entry-level Classic S and the fully-loaded Classic S11.
Speaking about the September numbers, Mahindra & Mahindra President (Automotive Division) Veejay Nakra, in an interaction with news agency PTI said, September turned out to be a record month for the company in terms of overall volumes as well as the SUV dispatches. He noted that the overall popularity of SUVs along with robust demand for the company's latest products led to the record dispatches for the automaker last month.
The company's products like Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar, Bolero Neo and even Scorpio Classic have seen robust response in the market, he stated.
"Even in the thick of COVID-19, while the passenger vehicle industry had declined, SUVs had reported a single-digit growth. Last year also, the segment grew well and this year it has shown a growth of around 40 per cent. So SUVs continue to be the strongest growing segment in the overall passenger vehicle industry," Nakra said.
When asked about chip supplies, he noted that from an industry perspective, all OEMs are managing their supply chains, especially semiconductors in a relatively better way as compared with last year.
When asked if the improved supplies would help the company reduce waiting periods on models like Scorpio and XUV700, he said: “That is our top priority and the biggest challenge that we are all working on. But the reality is every month we do continue to get higher bookings than what we can supply."
"Brands like Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, some of these brands we continue to get higher bookings than we can supply."
On business outlook, Nakra said despite some headwinds like rising interest rates and less rains in certain states, the overall demand is expected to remain robust.