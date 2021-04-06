Flipkart announced that it has partnered with Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) as one of its key logistics partners to help fast track deployment of electric vehicles across its logistics fleet in the country. Flipkart has announced that it will deploy more than 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman, Anand Mahindra came up with a fun name for the new three-wheeled EVs. The business tycoon suggested the name Flippys (or Flip-e’s) for the EVs, derived from Flipkart. Mahindra’s followers came up with their own possible names such as Me-Kart and E-Kart.

Perhaps we can call their three-wheeler trucks Flippys (Flip-e’s) ? https://t.co/nPqj0fQ1kd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 6, 2021

Mahindra Logistics will be working with various OEMs to help Flipkart achieve its goal. Mahindra Logistics has already launched EDEL, its own electric delivery brand in late 2020. EDEL has partnered with companies in consumer & e-commerce to provide sustainable last-mile delivery across six cities in India.

MLL through EDEL plans to enable Flipkart to deploy a large fleet of EVs in the country. This includes building supporting infrastructure and technology such as charging stations and parking lots, training workforce, route planning and even battery swapping stations in the near future.

MLL will, under its electric delivery brand EDEL, be procuring different types and classes of electric vehicles from OEMs to establish a pan-India EV presence.

Hemant Badri, SVP Supply Chain, Flipkart Group, said, “Electrification of the logistics fleet is an important part of Flipkart’s larger sustainability goal and a key focus area for the company. We are happy to have Mahindra Logistics on-board as a logistics partner, who will play a major role in helping us achieve our vision of making our logistics fleet fully electric by 2030. Through collective efforts, we aim to build and support solutions that boost EV adoption across the country and gradually make a 100% transition to EVs in our logistics fleet".

Commenting on this milestone for MLL, Mr. Rampraveen Swaminathan, CEO & MD said, “Mahindra Logistics is deeply committed to sustainability, in line with our RISE philosophy. The EV-based last-mile delivery service EDEL is aligned to this and provides customers with a sustainable, cost-competitive and technology enabled last-mile delivery solution. Our

focus is on expanding our network based on our deep partnership with large enterprise customers. We are pleased about this engagement with Flipkart and look forward to partnering with them."

