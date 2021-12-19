Anand Mahindra is all praise for this Maharashtra minister. Read what he said

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group, knows how to remain Twitter active and never lets you have a dull moment on it. Recently, Anand Mahindra appreciated Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai who tried out the Mahindra Treo autorickshaw during the launch of the electric three-wheeler in the state. The Maharashtra state minister was riding the Mahindra Treo and said it was easy for him to drive it. Anand Mahindra is known to acknowledge people and special talent openly on Twitter.

"Subhashji, we need you in @MahindraRacing! You would look great in our red racing suit as well…," tweeted Anand Mahindra after watching a video of Subhash Desai driving the autorickshaw.

Mahindra Treo has a market share of 67 per cent in the electric three-wheeler space, the company said. According to the homegrown company, it has sold more than the 13,000 electric three-wheelers since the launch.