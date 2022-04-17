Anand Mahindra is excited as these ‘eyesores’ to get replaced

Anand Mahindra is excited as these ‘eyesores’ to get replaced1 min read . 07:31 PM IST
- Nearly 105 such Green Stops will be set up across Mumbai
Mumbai will soon get innovative bus stops which will be modern and sustainable. This new innovative bus stops will be called ‘Green Stop’. The Chairman of Mumbai-based Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra could not keep his calm about these futuristic bus stops.
These ‘Green Stop’ will have exercise bar and cool green tops. Nearly 105 such Green Stops will be set up across Mumbai.
Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Finally, Mumbai will get world-class Bus stops to replace the eyesores that have been blots on the landscape. Terrific to also see innovative features like the exercise bar & the ‘cool’ green tops. Bravo @AUThackeray @IqbalSinghChah2."
To his encouraging tweet, Aaditya Thackeray reciprocated by saying, “Thank you @anandmahindra ji. The idea is to ensure comfortable public transport and a better sense of design aesthetic for our cities. So while we increase our AC electric bus fleet, we are also ensuring our bus stops get better, for all citizens."