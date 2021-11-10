Mahindra XUV700, which was launched in August this year, has scored a five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests, making it one of the safest cars to drive on the Indian roads. Following the achievement, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra applauded the work done by designers and engineers who worked on the SUV.

Mahindra took to Twitter to write: “And now I rise and applaud our designers & engineers for having the audacity to create a car that is second to none in the world. A car which puts the safety of its passengers second to nothing else… Thank you for your big dreams…"

And now I rise and applaud our designers & engineers for having the audacity to create a car that is second to none in the world. A car which puts the safety of its passengers second to nothing else… Thank you for your big dreams…👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/PxBM5iBiX2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 10, 2021

In its findings published on Wednesday, global vehicle safety agency NCAP awarded its top five-star rating for adult occupants and four-star rating for child occupants to Mahindra XUV700. The agency tested a variant of the XUV700 with two airbags, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages.

The XUV700 could be improved by making standard its optional equipment such as side body airbags, side head curtain airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and three point belts in all seating positions, NCAP noted.

The SUV scored 16.03 out of 17 in adult passengers and 41.66 out of 49 for child occupants. Crash tested at a speed of 64kmph, the bodyshell integrity of the SUV remained stable.

