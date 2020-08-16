Mahindra Thar is out in the open, the place it likes the best. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra & Mahindra has joined the list of people who want the new Thar in their garage.

The cult following of the off-roader Thar is waiting for the car to launch, which also includes the group's chairman, Anand Mahindra. The new Thar was unveiled on Saturday. However, the car will be launched on 2 October. The price of the Thar hasn’t been revealed yet but is expected to be in line with the previous generation which starts at ₹10 lakh (approximately).

After the Mahindra Thar was unveiled, Anand Mahindra was quick to express his desire to drive the new car. In a tweet, he stated “I promise I’ll wear a mask. (Against Covid, not the dust) But let me out there with this beast... please!?"

He further emphasised that he doesn’t wait for the car till October. In a tweet he said, “I want this NOW. It’s hard enough to wait till October. I will have a serious battle with our team if they put me at the bottom of the waiting list for this beast."

The new Thar comes with two engine options and two transmission options as well. The car carries a BS-6 compliant 2.0 litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine. The gearbox options includes a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission & 6-speed manual transmission mated to a manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case.

This time Mahindra has also added some creature comforts with the new Thar to make it city friendly as well. The dashboard gets an all new 7.0-inch drizzle resistant screen for basic media options as well as to analyse important off-roading tech in the car. Mahindra is offering a slue of options with the Thar’s seating as well as form factor. The 226 mm ground clearance will help it slide through huge bumps.

It also gets important safety features such as ABS with EBD, dual airbags (driver, co-pilot seat), hill-hold and hill descent control, and ESP with rollover mitigation.

