Anand Mahindra reacts to Global NCAP’s four-star rating of SUV Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar was put under a stringent NCAP test and the newly launched SUV managed to achieve four stars in the test. The Global NCAP tests revealed some impressive test results for the Mahindra Thar. Thrilled at the news of the success, Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to announce that the Thar is the safest off-roader in India.

The group chairman also applauded the Made in India product. In his tweet he stated, “Breaking news indeed!! This makes the @Mahindra_Thar the safest off-roader in India. And proves that Made-in-India is second to none. When you head on to the open road,we want you & your family to be Thar-iffically safe…"

According to the official report released by Global NCAP, the Mahindra Thar achieved four stars in both adult as well as child occupancy.

Breaking news indeed!! This makes the @Mahindra_Thar the safest off-roader in India. And proves that Made-in-India is second to none.When you head on to the open road,we want you & your family to be Thar-iffically safe... https://t.co/VNFOmoms1D — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 25, 2020

The report claimed that the protection to the driver and passenger heads and necks was good. The driver’s chest showed adequate protection and passenger chest showed good protection.

However, driver’s knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the Tranfascia tube while passenger knees showed good and marginal protection.

The bodyshell of the Thar was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further loadings. Footwell area, however, was rated as unstable.

The Mahindra Thar was launched earlier last month and the company has witnessed a strong demand for the car. The car has been reported to reach a waiting period of up to 9 months. One of the interested buyers took to Twitter to complain about the long waiting period, to which Anand Mahindra responded by saying that their team was working round the clock to increase the output from their end.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via