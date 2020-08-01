Anand Mahindra shares advice on how to ride out Covid-19 with 'off-road' skills

Industrialist and business tycoon Anand Mahindra has come up with a fresh advice on how to eradicate Covid-19 via an "off-road" skills metaphor this time.

Taking to Twitter, the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra shared a video of a 70-year old World War II era Jeep off-roader with no modern technology, no power steering or huge tyres.

Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, he wrote, “Lost count of the number of people who have forwarded this clip to me. No surprise that they’d think I’d enjoy it. But I also see it as a visual metaphor for how all of us are attempting to negotiate the perils of Covid-19 & its impact on our lives: We need ‘off-road’ skills!"

The over 2-minute video has currently garnered more than 1.57 lakh views and more than 8.5 thousand likes. The video also attracted a number of comments where some came up with ideas for Mahindra to manufacture a similar off-roader and some were astonished at the jeep's performance.

As seen in the video, a man is driving the 70-year-old jeep through a massive crack, which is also known as the Golden Crack. The vehicle is one of the 1948 Willys CJ2A.

The CJ-2A resembled its military ancestor closely, with a tailgate and side mounted spare tire. The Jeep with a four cylinder engine dates back to the World War II days. In 1945, Willys-Overland began producing CJ2A for the first time.

