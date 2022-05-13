Anand Mahindra has once again shared a new teaser for the company’s upcoming SUV, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio. The Chairman of the Mahindra Group has been promoting the new Scorpio which the Mumbai-based is calling the ‘Big Daddy of SUVs’. The new teaser shows the front and the back for seconds that highlights new design changes in the 2022 Scorpio.

The new video shows the dual LED headlamps and DRLs at the front, the Mahindra's logo. The alloy wheels compliments the SUV as well as the sunroof adds sportiness to it.

Mahindra dropped the teaser video for the ‘big daddy of SUVs’ featuring the voice over by the superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, the big B of Bollywood. Mahindra is performing highly on the SUV front as its monthly sales were dominated by mainly this segment. Mahindra has some of the top selling models in the SUV segment like Scorpio, Thar, XUV700 and XUV300.

The new teaser hints that 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is going to be sportier inside and outside. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio may come with petrol and diesel trims and different sets of gearboxes to suit both manual and automatic powertrains.

The 2022 Scorpio SUV is likely to get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.