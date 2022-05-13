Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Anand Mahindra shares new glimpse of the 2022 Scorpio, again. Check here

Anand Mahindra shares new glimpse of the 2022 Scorpio, again. Check here

Mahindra & Mahindra Scorpio.
1 min read . 02:23 PM IST Livemint

  • Scorpio has been called as ‘Big Daddy of SUVs’

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Anand Mahindra has once again shared a new teaser for the company’s upcoming SUV, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio. The Chairman of the Mahindra Group has been promoting the new Scorpio which the Mumbai-based is calling the ‘Big Daddy of SUVs’. The new teaser shows the front and the back for seconds that highlights new design changes in the 2022 Scorpio.

Anand Mahindra has once again shared a new teaser for the company’s upcoming SUV, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio. The Chairman of the Mahindra Group has been promoting the new Scorpio which the Mumbai-based is calling the ‘Big Daddy of SUVs’. The new teaser shows the front and the back for seconds that highlights new design changes in the 2022 Scorpio.

The new video shows the dual LED headlamps and DRLs at the front, the Mahindra's logo. The alloy wheels compliments the SUV as well as the sunroof adds sportiness to it.

The new video shows the dual LED headlamps and DRLs at the front, the Mahindra's logo. The alloy wheels compliments the SUV as well as the sunroof adds sportiness to it.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Mahindra dropped the teaser video for the ‘big daddy of SUVs’ featuring the voice over by the superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, the big B of Bollywood. Mahindra is performing highly on the SUV front as its monthly sales were dominated by mainly this segment. Mahindra has some of the top selling models in the SUV segment like Scorpio, Thar, XUV700 and XUV300.

The new teaser hints that 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is going to be sportier inside and outside. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio may come with petrol and diesel trims and different sets of gearboxes to suit both manual and automatic powertrains.

The 2022 Scorpio SUV is likely to get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.