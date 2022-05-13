Anand Mahindra shares new glimpse of the 2022 Scorpio, again. Check here

Anand Mahindra has once again shared a new teaser for the company’s upcoming SUV, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio. The Chairman of the Mahindra Group has been promoting the new Scorpio which the Mumbai-based is calling the ‘Big Daddy of SUVs’. The new teaser shows the front and the back for seconds that highlights new design changes in the 2022 Scorpio.

