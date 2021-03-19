The businessman, though impressed by the ingenious use of the truck trailer, he claimed that such a design will never be taken up by their research centre

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transport vehicles are designed to carry the maximum possible load but at times owners of the vehicle make certain changes that even surprise the manufacturer. A similar case was seen when Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra was surprised to see the genius use of pick up truck to smuggle alcohol.

Transport vehicles are designed to carry the maximum possible load but at times owners of the vehicle make certain changes that even surprise the manufacturer. A similar case was seen when Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra was surprised to see the genius use of pick up truck to smuggle alcohol.

“In the tweet, Anand Mahindra said, “Diabolically clever. Gives a whole new meaning to the word ‘Payload!’ But I assure you this kind of innovation was not part of the design brief for the pickup truck Product Development team at our research centre, nor will it EVER be!"

The businessman, though impressed by the ingenious use of the truck trailer, he claimed that such a design will never be taken up by their research centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There’s no information where the incident took place or who the belonged to, but the vehicle was tagged with a Gujarat registration number. The state prohibits the sale of alcohol since 1960 under the Bombay Prohibition Law. This was done to pay a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in the state.

States such as Gujarat, Bihar, Nagaland, Mizoram and union territory of Lakshwadeep have similar laws regarding alcohol

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}