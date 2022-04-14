Mahindra Electric has started showcasing the interior and exterior features of its electric cars. Announced in February this year, Mahindra is now moving towards the pure-electric SUV range replicating its successful models like XUV300 and XUV700 SUVs. Couple of days ago, both the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra and the Twitter profile of its electric venture (Mahindra Born Electric) shared the insights on the electric cars.

“Bit by bit, we’re showing you our future…" tweeted Anand Mahindra. It means that the company will reveal more details in coming days. These new pure-electric cars will be launched in July 2022 and thus taking on Tata Motors and its EV range and MG Motor in India.

While announcing this new segment for personal users in February 2022, Anand Mahindra tweeted, “We’re imagining a whole new World. And the first babies to be born in this new World are getting restless… ,". These electric SUV are designed in Oxfordshire, UK.

These electric cars would be similar to SUVs like XUV300 and XUV700 but with a different name and powertrain. The features will be defined according the battery pack and the size of the car.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based auto major, revised the price of its range between ₹10,000 to ₹63,000, depending upon the variant, effective today. It will impact the Mahindra cars such as Thar SUV and XUV700 SUV.

The rise in the commodities prices are attributed for this hike in fares by Mahindra. The semiconductor shortage and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have also affected the supply chain and thus production resulting in longer waiting period. These elements could also have led to this price hike by the brand.