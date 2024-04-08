Anand Mahindra sparks excitement with teaser for Mahindra XUV 3XO ahead of launch on April 29: What to expect
Mahindra & Mahindra to unveil the upgraded XUV 3XO on April 29, 2024, with refreshed design and advanced features, starting at ₹9 lakh. Teaser hints at redesigned exterior and tech upgrades like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and AdrenoX connected car technology.
Mahindra & Mahindra, a prominent Indian automaker, is gearing up to unveil its latest offering, the Mahindra XUV 3XO, on April 29, 2024. This model is speculated to be a significant upgrade to the XUV 300, which debuted in 2019, promising a refreshed exterior design and enhanced interior features. The highly-anticipated unveiling is expected to take place with a starting price of ₹9 lakh (ex-showroom).