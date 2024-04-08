Mahindra & Mahindra to unveil the upgraded XUV 3XO on April 29, 2024, with refreshed design and advanced features, starting at ₹ 9 lakh. Teaser hints at redesigned exterior and tech upgrades like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and AdrenoX connected car technology.

Mahindra & Mahindra, a prominent Indian automaker, is gearing up to unveil its latest offering, the Mahindra XUV 3XO, on April 29, 2024. This model is speculated to be a significant upgrade to the XUV 300, which debuted in 2019, promising a refreshed exterior design and enhanced interior features. The highly-anticipated unveiling is expected to take place with a starting price of ₹9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a teaser on X, providing a glimpse of what is to come with the XUV 3XO.

The XUV 3XO maintains its familiar silhouette while boasting redesigned front and rear fascias, drawing inspiration from Mahindra's BE lineup of SUVs.

Speaking of the significant exterior enhancements, the SUV will encompass refreshed headlight clusters, chrome-finished triangular accents on the grille, and unique fang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The rear showcases a redesigned tailgate, complete with integrated LED taillights and an elevated bumper, adorned with the distinguished "XUV 3XO" emblem and Mahindra logo.

The forthcoming Mahindra SUV is expected to feature a panoramic sunroof and a dashboard layout reminiscent of the XUV 400 EV model, reported the Economics Times. Moreover, the technological upgrades could reportedly include a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AdrenoX connected car technology, cruise control, and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Further enhancements to elevate the driving experience include dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, and type-C USB outlets for added convenience.

Safety features remain a top priority, with the XUV 3XO expected to be equipped with six airbags, all-four disc brakes, ISOFIX mounts, traction control, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), front and rear sensors, and a rear parking camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is expected that the XUV 3XO will keep its current range of engines, providing customers with options such as a 115 hp, 300 Nm 1.5-liter turbo diesel, a 110 hp, 200 Nm 1.2-liter turbo petrol, and a Turbosport variant delivering 130 hp and 230 Nm torque from a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine. Transmission options will include either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission with Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) technology.

