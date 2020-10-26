Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra was all praise about the Indian Railways’ work with exporting vehicles made in India. The business tycoon shared a tweet from Railways Minister Piyush Goyal who posted a video where vehicles were being loaded into a train’s carrier to transfer them to Bangladesh.

The original tweet that was shared by the Indian Railways Minister, showed the Bolero pick up truck being loaded in a train carriage. The minister claimed that 87 pick up vans were being transported from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra to Benapole in Bangladesh using the Indian Railways. The minister claimed that the Railways offers safe, swift and economical logistic solutions compared to other mediums.

Anand Mahindra, in his tweet, plauded the Railways’ role in providing logistics services to auto manufacturers for exporting Made in India vehicles. In his tweet, he stated, “Bambaiyya Boleros going to Benapole in Bangladesh. I like the sound of it. Thank you Indian Railways...."

The Central Railway recently emphasized on the need to transport cars by trains to reduce carbon emissions, which will also help Indian Railways achieve its target of a mass transportation network with 'Net Zero' carbon emission by 2030.

Bambaiyya Boleros going to Benapole in Bangladesh. I like the sound of it. 😊 Thank you Indian Railways.... https://t.co/hPTUeyiYIh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 26, 2020

Under this very mission, the Central Railways in coordination with automobile companies like Mahindra and Mahindra has started loading cars to parts of India.

According to a statement released by the Ministry, one to one meeting was conducted with Mahindra and Mahindra which resulted in more loading of automobiles. This mode cuts down the time taken to transport its newly built vehicles from its plants to dealers in various cities across the country.

Automobiles are transported in dedicated rakes. One such rake can carry 118 vehicles while a BCACBM rake, new high capacity Railway wagons, can carry about 300 vehicles. At present, railway uses New Modified Goods rakes and privately owned BCACBM rakes for automobile transportation.

Movement of these rakes are being monitored closely to reduce the turnaround time and subsequently making these rakes available for next loading has satisfied customers. Maharashtra is a big automobile hub, where Mahindra, Tata, Ford, Piaggio and Bajaj are manufacturing vehicles near Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad. There is a vast potential to carry automobiles manufactured in Maharashtra to different parts of the country.

