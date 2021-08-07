Neeraj Chopra's win at Tokyo Olympics has garnered praise from all corners of the country and Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra was quick to respond to the incredible feat achieved by the 23-year-old. Anand Mahindra has promised to gift the gold medallist the upcoming SUV XUV700.

Responding to a follower on Twitter who asked him to gift Chopra the XUV700, Mahindra said, "Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 700."





Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra Keep one ready for him please. https://t.co/O544iM1KDf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

Tagging M&M Ltd Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar and M&M Ltd CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra, Mahindra asked them to "keep one ready for him please".

Further, when a follower asked to give Chopra the first XUV700, not just another unit, Mahindra, an ardent sports fan, responded, "We hear you". In another tweet, sharing a coin which had the symbol of a javelin thrower, he said, "The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra", tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports minister Anurag Thakur.

The Mahindra XUV700 has not been launched yet and the new SUV is expected to take on competition from Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the latest addition, Hyundai Alcazar.

A few XUV700 features have been revealed ahead of the official launch. The company has announced that the SUV will get the biggest sunroof in its segment. Additionally, the car will get AdrenoX Intelligent system that will provide assistance to the driver.

The car will also get Tesla-like door handles that stay flush in the body when not in use. More features are expected to be unveiled ahead of the launch.

