Auto News
Andhra Pradesh decides against incentives for hybrid vehicles in new EV policy
Summary
- The policy, valid until 2029, is part of Andhra Pradesh’s goal to achieve carbon-neutrality in the transport sector by 2047. While Uttar Pradesh has included hybrids in its incentive policy, Andhra has decided to focus on battery electric vehicles as the backbone of its clean-transport strategy.
New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided not to extend road tax waivers and cash incentives for buyers of hybrid vehicles, in its new sustainable electric mobility policy document seen by Mint.
