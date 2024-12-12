Andhra Pradesh decides against incentives for hybrid vehicles in new EV policy

The Uttar Pradesh government in July had sent a clear signal about its favourable stance on hybrid vehicles: A full road tax waiver on the purchase of a hybrid car in the state, as stipulated by the government's policy on green mobility, will stay, despite intense lobbying by electric vehicle (EV) makers, particularly by Tata Motors, which is a dominant player in India's passenger EV market, as well as by Hyundai Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra.